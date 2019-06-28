PM Modi, Saudi Prince Salman Meet In Japan, Plan To Deepen Strategic Ties

Saudi Arabia is India's top supplier of crude oil but the two countries have expanded their relationship beyond energy, and the two governments have agreed to build a strategic partnership.

All India | | Updated: June 28, 2019 09:58 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi, Saudi Prince Salman Meet In Japan, Plan To Deepen Strategic Ties

India and Saudi Arabia have expanded their ties beyond energy, and have built a strategic partnership


Osaka, Japan: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman today, and focused on deepening strategic ties. The two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation in trade and investment, energy security, and counter-terrorism with the "invaluable strategic partner" in Osaka.

PM Modi, who is in Japan for the G20 Summit, had a meeting with the Saudi Prince on the margins of the summit after the informal BRICS leaders' meeting.

Saudi Arabia is India's top supplier of crude oil but the two countries have expanded their relationship beyond energy, and the two governments have agreed to build a strategic partnership.

"An invaluable strategic partner. PM @narendramodi met with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on the margins of the #G20. Discussed deepening cooperation in trade & investment, energy security, counter terrorism, among other areas," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

Saudi Prince Salman, who is also the Gulf nation's defence minister, visited India in February on his first official visit to the country.

During his visit, India strongly raised the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and discussed deepening cooperation in counter-terrorism.

PM Modi and Saudi Prince Salman, in a joint statement in February, condemned "in the strongest terms" the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Indian soldiers were killed by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group.
 



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Narendra ModiSaudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed Bin SalmanG20 Summit Japan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreBudget 2019World Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVTax CalculatorWatch BrandsHair WaxBest ShampooHair OilsOnePlus 7Samsung M40MG Hector

................................ Advertisement ................................