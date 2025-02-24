PM Modi, S Jaishankar To Attend Assams Largest Jhumoir Event: All About The Tribal Dance

In a vibrant celebration of Assam's tea garden culture, the traditional Jhumoir dance is set to be performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The event will feature over 8,500 participants and will be broadcast live across 800 tea estates in the state, ensuring that the spectacle reaches a wider audience.

A delegation of over 60 foreign diplomats, led by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, will also witness the grand performance. For those unable to attend in person, the dance will be streamed on television screens and LED displays throughout the tea gardens, allowing the community to take part in the festivities from afar.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed the significance of Jhumoir, countering recent claims that questioned its authenticity. "Jhumoir is an integral part of Assamese culture and deeply resonates with the sentiments of the tea tribe community," he stated. Sarma also expressed his ambition to showcase Jhumoir on an international stage, announcing plans for upcoming performances in Delhi.

Ahead of the main event, a full-dress rehearsal took place on Sunday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, with Sarma and other cabinet ministers attending to support and motivate the performers. While Sunday's rehearsal was open to the public, Monday's performance will be restricted to invitees with government-issued passes due to security measures. Dancers, who have been practicing under professional guidance since Friday, are expected to deliver a flawless performance.

What is Jhumoir Dance

Jhumoir is a traditional folk dance performed predominantly by the tea tribe community of Assam and neighboring states like West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha. It is deeply rooted in the daily lives of tea garden workers, often performed during festivities, harvest celebrations, and social gatherings. Characterized by graceful, synchronized movements, Jhumoir is accompanied by rhythmic beats of the Madol (a traditional drum) and melodious folk songs that narrate tales of love, labour, and life in the tea gardens.

This dance form is typically performed in groups, with dancers holding each other's waists and moving in coordinated steps to the rhythmic claps and beats of the drum. The performance is both a visual and cultural spectacle, symbolizing unity and the collective spirit of the tea garden community.

The upcoming performance at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium marks a significant moment for Jhumoir, aiming to bring national and global recognition to this cherished art form. Assam had previously made history at the same venue in 2023 with a record-breaking Bihu dance performance featuring over 12,000 dancers. The Jhumoir performance now seeks to leave a similar lasting impression, further cementing Assam's rich cultural heritage on the world stage.