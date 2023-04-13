PM Modi, Rishi Sunak Speak, Review Progress In Trade And Economic Sectors

PM Modi and Rishi Sunak last met at a G20 meeting in Indonesia's Bali. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak today reviewed progress on various bilateral issues.

The phone call comes weeks after pro-Khalistan supporters pulled down the national flag at the Indian embassy in London, raising questions over the security of the diplomatic mission.

"PM Modi raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK and called for strong action against anti-India elements by the UK Government. Mr Sunak conveyed that the UK considers the attack on Indian High Commission totally unacceptable and assured of security of the Indian Mission and its personnel," said an official release.

PM Modi also sought progress on the return of economic offenders who have taken shelter in the UK.

The two Prime Ministers reviewed the progress on a number of bilateral issues, especially in trade and economic sectors. They also agreed on the need for early conclusion of an India-UK Free Trade Agreement, the release said.

PM Modi also conveyed his greetings on the eve of Baisakhi to Mr Sunak. He also invited Mr Sunak for the G20 summit set to be held in September, while the latter reiterated the UK's full support to India's ongoing G20 Presidency.

The two leaders last met at a G20 meeting in Indonesia's Bali last November.