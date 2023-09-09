PM Modi, Rishi Sunak Agree To Work For Successful Free-Trade Agreement

PM Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak hold talks at G20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi today.

This is Prime Minister Sunak's first visit to India since becoming the UK's Prime Minister in October 2022.

PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for the UK's support during India's G20 presidency, marked by high-level participation at G20 meetings and events.

The two leaders noted with satisfaction the progress in diverse areas of bilateral cooperation as per the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as well as the Roadmap 2030, particularly in economy, defence and security, technology, green technology and climate change, health and mobility sectors.

Both leaders also exchanged views on international and regional issues of importance and mutual interest.

Both leaders reviewed the progress of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and expressed hope that the remaining issues could be addressed at the earliest so that a balanced, mutually beneficial and forward-looking FTA is signed soon.

PM Modi invited PM Sunak for a bilateral visit at an early, mutually convenient date for a more detailed discussion. Prime Minister Sunak accepted the invitation and congratulated PM Modi for a successful G20 Summit.