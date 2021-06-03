PM Reviews Olympics Preps, Stresses On Vaccination For All Travelling To Tokyo

Officials made a presentation at the meet on preps for the Tokyo Olympics now 50 days away

With the Tokyo Olympics less than two months away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reviewed preps for the mega sports event being held for the first time in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister said he would connect with the Indian contingent in July and stressed that everyone travelling to Japan must be vaccinated.

"I will be connecting with our Olympics contingent through a video conference in July, to encourage them and assure them that a proud nation stands with them," PM Modi said in the meeting.

"Sports is at the heart of our national character and our youth are creating a strong and vibrant culture of sports. The wishes of 135 crore Indians will be with our youngsters who are participating in the Olympics. From vaccination to training facilities, every need of our sportspersons must be fulfilled on top priority," he said, according to a statement.

Officials made a presentation on preps for the Tokyo Olympics now 50 days away.

The statement said PM Modi was told about various steps taken to ensure uninterrupted training for athletes in the pandemic, the participation of sportspersons in international competitions to win Olympics quota and the vaccination of athletes.

The Prime Minister directed that every athlete, support staff and official travelling to the Tokyo Olympics must be vaccinated as soon as possible.

For every young sportsperson shining on the global stage, he said, a thousand more would be inspired to take up sports.

Officials said to motivate athletes and boost their morale, regular video conferences would be organised with their parents and family members back in India during the competition.

A total of 100 athletes have qualified for the Olympics to be held from July 23 to August 8.

About 25 more athletes are likely to qualify, PM Modi was told.