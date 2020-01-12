"Kolkata Port Trust Renamed As Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, today renamed Kolkata Port Trust after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of the ruling BJP's predecessor Bharatiya Jan Sangh.

"Today, I announce the renaming of the Kolkata Port Trust to Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Port. He is a living legend, a leader for development who fought on the forefront for the idea of 'One Nation, One Constitution'," PM Modi said this afternoon he inaugurated the celebrations of 150 years of the Kolkata Port Trust, one of the oldest major ports of the country. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave the event a miss, a day after she met PM Modi in Kolkata in a courtesy call.

Often called the "gateway to eastern India", the Kolkata port is said to have one of the longest navigational channels in the world. "This port has seen India earn its independence. It has seen India's journey from Satyagraha to Swacchagraha. This port isn't just a port for traders... it has also seen a lot of legends pass through it ," PM Modi said describing its significance.

Invoking Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, PM Modi said: "It's unfortunate for the country that after Dr Mookerjee and Babasaheb (Ambedkar) withdrew from the government, their suggestions were not implemented as they should have been".

