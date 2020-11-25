PM Modi Releases Book On Life And Ideals Of Guru Nanak Dev

PM Modi posted a picture of him releasing the book on Guru Nanak Dev

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a book on the life and ideals of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism and first of its ten gurus. In a tweet, PM Modi posted a picture of him releasing the book and noted that the book has been penned by Kirpal Singh, who is based in Chandigarh.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was also present during the book release.