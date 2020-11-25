PM Modi Releases Book On Life And Ideals Of Guru Nanak Dev

PM Modi released a book on the life of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism

PM Modi Releases Book On Life And Ideals Of Guru Nanak Dev

PM Modi posted a picture of him releasing the book on Guru Nanak Dev

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a book on the life and ideals of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism and first of its ten gurus. In a tweet, PM Modi posted a picture of him releasing the book and noted that the book has been penned by Kirpal Singh, who is based in Chandigarh.

"Released a book on the life and ideals of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The book has been penned by Kirpal Singh Ji, who is based in Chandigarh," the PM tweeted.     

Newsbeep

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was also present during the book release. 

Comments
Prime Minister Narendra ModiGuru Nanak DevBook Release

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india