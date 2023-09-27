PM Modi Releases 4 Books Showcasing G20's Presidency Success

The Prime Minister also released other publications on the occasion (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released four books revolving around the success of India's G20 presidency. The books were launched at the G20 University Connect Finale and are now available on the G20 India website and on its application in ebook format.

The book 'Showcasing Indian Culture at G20' shows the range and diversity of Indian culture presented to the G20 delegates through the length and breadth of the country.

Sharing this announcement on their social media 'X', the official account of India's G20 Presidency stated, "The four publications released by PM @narendramodi at the G20 University Connect Finale are available at the G20India website and app in ebook format! Download pdf version: The Grand Success of G20 Bharat Presidency: Visionary Leadership, Inclusive Approach - India's G20 Presidency: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - Compendium of G20 University Connect Programme - Showcasing Indian Culture at G20."

Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) team at G20, led by Joint Secretary Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) and Deputy Director General ICCR Abhay Kumar, under the guidance of Director General of ICCR Kumar Tuhin, coordinated over 300 Cultural programs involving over 17000 artists in over 60 locations across the country during India's presidency of G20.

India's G20 presidency provided it with a platform to showcase a whole spectrum of Indian culture and India as a premium destination for tourism.

It was the first time G20 events were hosted in each and every state and union territory of India, providing each of them with the opportunity to showcase the best of their culture.

During its G20 presidency, India successfully highlighted its diverse cultural heritage, including performing arts, visual arts, heritage sites, and culinary traditions, serving as a testament to the country's cultural richness and promoting cross-cultural understanding among member nations.

India's G20 presidency did not only project its cultural soft power but also its economic potential in the cultural and tourism sectors, making it a source of national pride.

A series of classical, folk, and tribal dances and music showcasing India's multicultural and pluralistic society were performed at G20 events from Kashmir to Andaman and Nicobar and from Rann of Kutchh to Kohima during the past ten months.

The captivating performances underscored the nation's vibrant artistic legacy, with each dance and music form exuding its own unique flavour and narrative.

Moreover, the G20 University Connect initiative was undertaken with the aim of building an understanding of India's G20 Presidency among India's youth and enhancing their participation in the different G20 events.

The Prime Minister also released other publications on the occasion namely The Grand Success of G20 Bharat Presidency: Visionary Leadership, Inclusive Approach; India's G20 Presidency: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam; and Compendium of G20 University Connect Programme.

