PM Raises Katchatheevu Row, Says Will Continue To Expose DMK's "Dangerous Politics"

PM Modi attacked the DMK over drug smuggling in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a strong attack on the ruling DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu and said he will continue to expose the "decades-old dangerous politics" of the ruling party in the state.

Addressing a rally in Vellore, PM Modi alleged that DMK makes people fight in the name of region, religion and caste and the regional party knows that the day people understand the politics of divide and rule, the party will not get a single vote.

He also attacked the DMK over drug smuggling in the state.

"Whose protection do these drug mafias have? Which family does the drug mafia arrested by NCB belong to?... DMK Party makes people fight in the name of region, religion and caste. DMK knows that the day people understand the politics of divide and rule, DMK will not get a single vote. That is why they make people fight among themselves for votes, I have also decided that I will continue to expose this decades-old dangerous politics of DMK," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister again targeted the Congress and DMK over the Katchatheevu issue, saying that the parties kept the state in the dark for many years.

He alleged that Congress and DMK show false sympathy over the arrest of fishermen by Sri Lanka near the island.

"Another hypocrisy of Congress and DMK is now in debate across the country. When the Congress was in power at the Centre, they gave Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka. However, it remains quiet on which cabinet took the decision and who got benefitted. Several fishermen have been arrested in the last few years and then they (Congress) show false sympathy," PM Modi said.

The PM further said that the ruling government has always made efforts to bring the Indian fishermen back from Sri Lanka.

"NDA government is continuously working to bring these fishermen back," he added.

Modi had recently targeted Congress over "ceding" of the islet in 1974. He cited a media report and alleged that new facts revealed that the Congress "callously" gave away Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka.

The media report was based on an RTI reply received by Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai to his queries on the 1974 agreement between India and Lanka when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister.

In his speech, PM Modi also lauded Tamil Nadu and said that the state has made its contribution to the space sector and manufacturing.

"India is emerging as a world power today and Tamil Nadu has played a crucial role. Tamil Nadu has made its contribution to the space sector and manufacturing. I believe that the defence corridor which is being built will take this state to the next level," he added.

PM Modi also spoke of his efforts to promote the Tamil language and referred to Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

"At the United Nations, I try to speak in Tamil language so that the whole world knows that our Tamil is the oldest language in the world," he said.

"As MP of Kashi, I have come to invite you to make Kashi Tamil Sangam more glorious. Secondly, I was born in Gujarat and many families from Gujarat live here too. As a Gujarati, I invite you to the Saurashtra Tamil Sangam," he added.

The Prime Minister sought support for Pattali Makkal Kachi's Dharmapuri candidate Soumya Anbumani as well as the New Justice Party's Vellore candidate AC Shanmugam, who is contesting on the BJP symbol.

All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In 2019, the DMK-led alliance swept the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, winning 38 of the 39 seats.