'PM Modi Pursuing Personalised Foreign Policy Bereft Of Direction': Congress

In its 84th plenary session, the party noted that PM Modi had a tendency to disparage his predecessors and diminish India's achievements since independence has undercut the country's credibility abroad.
Moving the resolution on foreign policy, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said the Prime Minister was known for his "propaganda" and condemned his actions of showing disrespect to the party's predecessors saying: "It is not an insult to the Congress party or its leaders, but an insult to the nation."
"Foreign policy has always been marked with continuity with the backing of a strong national consensus. Unfortunately, the BJP government has disrupted it, and its ill-advised actions have unravelled the national consensus," the resolution said.
"The government is carried away by its own propaganda, and has mismanaged India's relations with major partner countries. Its foreign policy is confused and bereft of focus and direction," it added.
The resolution further talked about the alleged discarding of India's historic role in the Non-Aligned Movement.
"The world today is going through a comprehensive transformation in international relations. This is a period of unusual uncertainty and unexpected changes. This poses complex challenges for our foreign policy. A rapidly transforming and uncertain global landscape, demands a carefully crafted national security strategy," it added.