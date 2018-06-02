PM Modi Purchases Madhubani Painting Using A RuPay Card In Singapore

PM Modi received a rapturous welcome on his arrival at the centre, which traces the journey of the Indian community in the Southeast Asian region and showcases the culture, heritage and history of Indian Singaporeans and it is located at Campbell Road in the Little India Precinct and was launched in 2015.
"Commendable efforts by the Indian Heritage Centre to bring Singapore and India even closer. Using a RuPay card, I bought a splendid Madhubani painting," PM Modi tweeted.
#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi buys a painting at the Indian Heritage Centre using his RuPay card #Singaporepic.twitter.com/V47GdencQm- ANI (@ANI) 2 June 2018
PM Modi had launched three Indian mobile payment apps -- BHIM, RuPay and SBI -- in Singapore on Thursday, saying the international launch of these apps reflects Digital India.
Through RuPay, users will be able to make payments at all NETS acceptance points across Singapore.