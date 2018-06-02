PM Modi Purchases Madhubani Painting Using A RuPay Card In Singapore PM Modi had launched three Indian mobile payment apps -- BHIM, RuPay and SBI -- in Singapore on Thursday.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT PM Modi bought a painting using a RuPay card which was launched internationally on Thursday Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today purchased a Madhubani painting using a RuPay card during his visit to the Indian Heritage Centre in Singapore. Madhubani painting (or Mithila art) is practiced in the Mithila region of India and Nepal.



PM Modi received a rapturous welcome on his arrival at the centre, which traces the journey of the Indian community in the Southeast Asian region and showcases the culture, heritage and history of Indian Singaporeans and it is located at Campbell Road in the Little India Precinct and was launched in 2015.



"Commendable efforts by the Indian Heritage Centre to bring Singapore and India even closer. Using a RuPay card, I bought a splendid Madhubani painting," PM Modi tweeted.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi buys a painting at the Indian Heritage Centre using his RuPay card #Singaporepic.twitter.com/V47GdencQm - ANI (@ANI) 2 June 2018

PM Modi had launched three Indian mobile payment apps -- BHIM, RuPay and SBI -- in Singapore on Thursday, saying the international launch of these apps reflects Digital India.



Through RuPay, users will be able to make payments at all NETS acceptance points across Singapore.







