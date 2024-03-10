PM's Pitch To Uttar Pradesh Voters While Launching Infra Blitz In Azamgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating projects worth Rs 34,000 Crore in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, said that his government is committed to ensuring development across the country. Addressing a rally, he said that there was a time when there was no development in this part of the country, but that has now changed.

"Azamgarh is shining today. There was a time when an event was held in Delhi and people from other states used to attend it. Today, the event is being organised in Azamgarh and people from different parts of the country are attending it," PM Modi said.

"People in previous governments used to make announcements to deceive people...When I analyse, I find that announcements were made 30-35 years ago. They used to put up a plaque before elections and disappear after that, the leaders disappeared too...Today, the country can see that Modi doosri mitti ka insaan hai (Modi is cut out from a different fabric)," he added.

During the event, PM Modi inaugurated airports in Azamgarh, Shravasti, Chitrakoot, and Aligarh, along with the Maharaja Suhel Dev State University in Azamgarh, constructed at a cost of Rs 108 crore. The infra blitz comes just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the dates for which are expected to be announced soon.

The Prime Minister though said one must not link these projects with elections and added that he sped up the development works to achieve the dream of a developed India by 2047.

"As Uttar Pradesh is scaling the heights of development, the venom of appeasement is weakening...So, 'parivarvaadi' people are baffled and abusing Modi every day. They say Modi doesn't have a family of his own. They forget that the 140 crore people of the country is 'Modi ka Parivar'" he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was also present at the event, expressed gratitude, stating, "What was the identity of Azamgarh 10 years back? Today, PM Modi has transformed Azamgarh, once notorious for criminal and mafia activities, by infusing investments in projects worth crores of rupees.

"Over the past decade, Azamgarh has not only gained a secure environment but has also witnessed the development of modern infrastructure. We extend our thanks to PM Modi for this transformative journey," he said.

PM Modi also inaugurated a new terminal at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. Encompassing a land area of 1,11,367 square meters, the terminal includes a spacious basement, a corridor connecting T2 and 13 terminals, and aims to accommodate over 13 million passengers annually.

The estimated construction cost is Rs 1,383 crore. The new terminal features 75 check-in counters, 18 check-in kiosks, 30 lifts, and five escalators. The design and interiors, led by Pascal and Watson, showcase the culture and heritage of Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow International Airport Limited, in partnership with the Adani Group, has leased the airport for 50 years. As part of the agreement, LIAL pays a per-passenger fee (PPF) to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for each domestic and international passenger using the airport.

