PM Modi Pays Tributes To Syama Prasad Mookerjee On His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, saying he made courageous efforts to further India's unity.

SP Mookerjee was born on this day in 1901 in then Calcutta.

"I bow to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. A devout patriot, he made exemplary contributions towards India''s development," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

I bow to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. A devout patriot, he made exemplary contributions towards India's development. He made courageous efforts to further India's unity. His thoughts and ideals give strength to millions across the nation. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2020

