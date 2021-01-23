In Pics: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Subhas Chandra Bose At Netaji Bhawan

PM Modi visited the Netaji Bhawan today on Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited the Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata and paid tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 124th birth anniversary.

The prime minister was given a tour of the house by the freedom fighter's grand nephews, Sugato Bose and his brother Sumantro Bose, news agency Press Trust of India reported. He was also accompanied by West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

PM Modi was shown the 'Wanderer car', used by Netaji as well. He was also given a quick walkthrough of the museum, which houses the photographs of the Azad Hind Fauj and the table used by Netaji in Singapore.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the centre for failing to declare the day a national holiday and build a memorial for the freedom fighter.

"I protest the centre's decision to not yet declare Netaji's birth anniversary as a national holiday. You are building new parliament and buying new planes... why no memorial for Netaji?" the Chief Minister questioned.

