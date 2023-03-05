PM Modi Pays Tribute To Odisha Leader Biju Patnaik's On Birth Anniversary

"I pay homage to Biju Babu, a remarkable leader and institution builder," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary, saying he was a dynamic and multi-faceted personality who made an unparalleled contribution towards the state's progress.

On his birth anniversary, I pay homage to Biju Babu, a remarkable leader and institution builder. He was a dynamic and multifaceted personality who has made an unparalleled contribution towards Odisha's progress. His role in fighting the Emergency is also notable. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 5, 2023

A freedom fighter and a prominent regional satrap who was a key member of anti-Congress alliances for decades, Biju Patnaik served as Odisha chief minister twice. He was also a Union minister.

His son Naveen Patnaik founded the Biju Janata Dal following Biju Patnaik's death in 1997 and has been the Odisha chief minister since 2000.

PM Modi also extended birthday greetings on Twitter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that he is leading the state to new heights of progress.

