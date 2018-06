PM Modi visited the shrine of Sant Kabir in UP's and offered a 'chadar' in UP's Mazhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today offered 'chadar' at the 'mazar' of Sant Kabir Das in UP's Mazhar and laid the foundation stone of a research institute name after the 15th century mystic poet.



The prime minister was at a programme to mark the 500th death anniversary of the poet.



PM Modi took a round of the mausoleum of Sant Kabir Das and offered 'chadar'. He later laid the foundation stone of the Sant Kabir Academy, a research institute that is expected to come up at a cost of Rs. 24 crore.