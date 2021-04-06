Watch: PM Pauses Speech In Bengal To Help Elderly Woman

PM Modi was addressing a rally in Bengal today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon stopped his election speech at a rally in Bengal when he saw a woman who needed medical attention, news agency ANI reported.

In a video posted by ANI, the Prime Minister can be seen on stage as he tells his team of doctors to attend to the elderly lady. "Mere sath jo doctor hain, zara dekhiye wo mata ji ko pani dijiye.. unki chinta kijiye. Mere team ke doctors wahan pahunchiye turant (Doctors who are with me, please take care of the elderly woman there. Please give her water. Please reach there at the earliest)," PM Modi is heard saying in the 31-second clip before he resumes his speech.

#WATCH | PM Modi asks his team of doctors to assist a woman who faced some issues due to dehydration at an election rally in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/6wC14HKfof — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

At the rally in Cooch Behar, PM Modi was referring to a dehydrated woman in the crowd of attendees, news agency ANI reported.

Last week, a similar incident had happened in Assam.

"Pausing in the middle of his speech at Tamulpur in Assam, PM @narendramodi promptly directed the team of PMO doctors to give immediate assistance to an old-aged person, Shri Hari Charan Das, in the rally who was apparently dehydrated. He has been attended to and is stable now," the BJP had tweeted along with a clip where the Prime Minister was seen directing his medical team to help an elderly man in the crowd.

He has been attended to and is stable now. pic.twitter.com/iuCMCy9LqF — BJP (@BJP4India) April 3, 2021

PM Modi has visited Assam and Bengal several times to campaign for the BJP in the last few months.

Bengal is voting in record eight phases to elect the next government. The Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a third consecutive term, is in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Left-Congress combine. Today, voting is on for the third phase in 31 constituencies.

PM Modi today attacked Mamata Banerjee and her party at the rally. "For 10 years, your corruption goons continued to loot Bengal and you were a mute spectator. For 10 years, injustice with North Bengal continued, but you chose to be a mute spectator."

"For 10 years, women, Dalits, backward classes and tea workers were subjected to injustices, you kept watching. For 10 years, farmers were deprived of irrigation and storage facilities but Didi, you were just an onlooker," he added.



