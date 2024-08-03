PM Modi Once Again Tops List Of Most Popular Global Leader With 69% Rating: Survey

The survey is based on data collected from July 8-14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again emerged as the most popular leader across the world, leaving behind US President Joe Biden and newly appointed UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The latest rankings were released by Morning Consult, a global decision intelligence firm that tracks the major decisions of global leaders. The survey is based on data collected from July 8-14. According to the firm, PM Modi ranked number one with an approval rating of 69 per cent while Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador grabbed the second spot with an approval rating of 63 per cent.

"Ratings reflect a seven-day moving average of views among adults in each country surveyed," the firm said on its website.

The last on the list of 25 leaders is Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has an approval rating of 16 per cent.

Notably, in previous surveys too, PM Modi had topped the global ratings. At the same time, the approval ratings of other big global leaders are at a modest level. US President Joe Biden has a 39 per cent approval rating, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has 29 per cent, UK PM Keir Starmer's rating stands at 45 per cent, and France President Emmanuel Macron stands at just 20 per cent.

As the global leader approval ratings provide a fascinating insight into the politics across various nations, here are the top ten most popular global leaders as of July 2024:

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi (69 per cent) Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (63 per cent) Argentina President Javier Milei (60 per cent) Switzerland Federal Councillor Viola Amherd (52 per cent) Ireland's Simon Harris (47 per cent) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (45 per cent) Poland's Donald Tusk (45 per cent) Australia PM Anthony Albanese (42 per cent) Spain PM Pedro Sanchez (40 per cent) Italy PM Giorgia Meloni (40 per cent)

The list is regularly updated. Out of the 25 countries, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol and Japan's Fumio Kishida ranked among the last three.