'Hope Lawmakers Will Spend Time In Public Welfare, Not Their Parties': PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses reporters outside parliament in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an advice to lawmakers today as he headed to the parliament to attend the winter session. "I hope members will spend their time in the house for the welfare of the people, not for themselves or their parties," PM Modi said today as early results of the assembly elections in five states started coming.

