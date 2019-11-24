'Google Has Spoilt Us...': PM Modi On Reading Books

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with National Cadet Corps. (File)

While interacting with the school students during the 59th edition of Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that he used to read books but Google has spoilt his habit of reading as it is a shortcut if you want to seek a reference.

During the programme, Akhil, a student from Rohtak in Haryana, asked Prime Minister if gets time to watch TV, movies or reading books despite his busy schedule.

To this PM Modi said, "I was always fond of reading books but have never had any interest in watching films, nor do I watch TV regularly, however, earlier, sometimes I used to watch Discovery Channel."

"I also read books but these days I cannot read much and also Google has spoilt us as we can instantly refer to it anytime," PM Modi said in a humorous tone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with National Cadet Corps (NCC) students and answered their questions.

