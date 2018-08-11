'Breakup Before Or After Election?': PM Modi On Opposition Unity

PM Narendra Modi also answered a question about the Assam NRC in the interview. (File)

The outcomes of the recent no-confidence vote and the Rajya Sabha election in parliament proved which coalition is crumbling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview to news agency ANI published on Saturday night, saying that the critical question was whether the grouping of opposition parties against the BJP would fall apart before the 2019 general elections or after it.

"The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) is about dynasties, not about development. The only question is whether they will break up before the election or after," PM Modi was quoted as saying.

"Two events of the recent past will answer your question - the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha and the election for the Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha. Outcome of these events should indicate which coalition is intact and which is falling apart. In fact, we got support even from those parties which are not our allies. BJP has consistently expanded base over recent years among people and welcomed more allies to NDA," the Prime Minister said in the e-mail interview.