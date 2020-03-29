'Apologise For Hard Decisions, Caused Inconvenience': PM On Lockdown

Seven days into the three-week lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to the nation for the "hard decision" and underscored the need to enforce the restrictions, saying those who are violating the lockdown are "playing with their own life'.

The warning came as the number of COVID-19 positive people rose to 979, with 61 new cases coming in, the health ministry said this morning.

"I apologise to the nation for taking some hard decisions that have caused inconvenience to the common man. But I had to take these steps to ensure your protection," he said.

"People must be wondering what kind of PM I am ... But lockdown the only solution in front of us. Many people are still defying lockdown... this is sad...Many people across the world did the same mistake," the Prime Minister said in his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat.