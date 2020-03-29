'Social Distancing, Not Emotional Or Human Distancing': PM On Harassment

Coronavirus, India: Across the country, over 970 cases have been reported, 25 people have died.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning urged people to "increase social distance and decrease emotional distance" as the country observes a 21-day lockdown to control spread of coronavirus or COVID-19.

In his monthly radio address "Mann Ki Baat", he referred to reports of discrimination against coronavirus patients and those under quarantine amid rising number of cases across India. "It is not fair to discriminate against those under quarantine... they are taking precautions," PM Modi said, addressing the nation.

"Social distancing is not about ending social interaction... This is the time to infuse new life in your relationships.... Increase social distance but decrease emotional or human distance," he added.

