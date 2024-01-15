'I Wish Happiness And Prosperity For All': PM Modi On Makar Sankranti

PM Modi wishes on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to fellow Indians on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Monday.

Extending wishes, Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X wrote, "Sending heartfelt wishes for Makar Sankranti, the auspicious festival linked with the sacred practices of contemplation and benevolence. On this festival that celebrates nature, I hope that the Uttarayan Sun God brings joy, prosperity, success, and good health to all my fellow countrymen."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also fed cows at his residence on the prestigious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday offered prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur on the auspicious occasion.

"Today, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, people are taking baths in Sangam. Devotees have been offering Khichdi in the Gorakhnath temple since yesterday. People are offering Khichdi with great faith. After the Makar Sankranti festival, all the auspicious work is done. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, I heartily extend my best wishes to all the devotees," CM Yogi said while addressing the media.

BJP President JP Nadda also conveyed his best wishes to the Indian populace on this auspicious occasion.

"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti', the great festival of worship of Lord Sun. I wish that this great festival brings happiness, good fortune and prosperity in the lives of all of you. May this auspicious occasion of starting auspicious works infuse new inspiration and energy into everyone's life," Mr Nadda said in a post on X.

A large number of people on Monday visited Haridwar and Prayagraj on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and took a holy dip in Ganga.

Indian cricketers Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma and Ravi Bishnoi also offered prayers at Ujjain Mahakaal Temple on the occasion.

The auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the sun to Makara rashi (Capricorn) from the Dhanu rashi (Sagittarius). It is said that the northward journey of the sun (Uttarayan) begins on this day, making the celebrations quite auspicious.

