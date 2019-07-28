'Remember, Ability To Overcome Setback Within Us': PM On Chandrayaan 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said "faith and fearlessness" are the two teachings he has received from Chandrayaan 2 mission, which he said is a "special mission in many ways."

Chandrayaan-2 was launched on Monday, a week after the first attempt to launch India's ambitious moon mission was called off due to technical snag.

As he addressed his radio programme "Mann Ki Baat this morning, PM Modi talked about the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2 in the second attempt. "Sometimes, we do face temporary setbacks in our lives, but always remember that the ability to overcome it is also within us," he said.

Chandrayaan 2 is a "special mission in many ways" and it will "deepen understanding of the Moon", PM Modi said today. He also praised the hard work by scientists working on the mission.

"The way our scientists corrected all the technical issues one by one in record time and launched Chandryaan 2, it is unprecedented in itselgf. This great feat of our scientists has been seen by the whole world. We all should be proud of this," PM Modi said.

Despite the delay in the launch, he added, "it is surprising for many people that landing time hasn't changed".

"I sincerely hope that the Chandrayaan-2 mission will inspire the youth of the country towards science and innovation. After all, science leads to development," he said.

