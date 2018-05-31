PM Modi Meets Newly Elected Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad

PM Modi, who arrived in Kuala Lumpur today on the second leg of his three-nation tour, met Prime Minister Mahathir in his office at Perdana Putra Complex, Putrajaya.
"The two leaders had a productive exchange of views on strengthening our strategic partnership. PM congratulated Dr. Mahathir on assuming the post of Prime Minister of Malaysia," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
Mahathir Mohammad, 92, was sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister on May 10 after leading the opposition alliance to a stunning election victory over the Barisan Nasional coalition, which had ruled Malaysia since 1957.
Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi will be discussing aspects relating to India-Malaysia cooperation with Prime Minister Mahathir.
"Malaysia is a strategic partner and a priority country in our Act East Policy," Mr Kumar said.
CommentsPM Modi had announced in New Delhi that on his way to Singapore, he will make a brief halt in Malaysia to meet Prime Minister Mahathir and congratulate the new Malaysian leadership.
From Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Modi will leave for Singapore where he will deliver a keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual security meet, tomorrow.