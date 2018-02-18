PM Modi Meets Manohar Parrikar As Hospital Rubbishes Rumours About His Health PM Modi, who was in Mumbai to inaugurate the Global Investors' Summit today, took time off his schedule to visit Mr Parrikar, who is being treated for "mild pancreatitis", news agency IANS reported. Mr Parrikar was earlier the defence minister in PM Modi's Cabinet.

183 Shares EMAIL PRINT PM Modi was in Mumbai today to inaugurate the Global Investors' Summit. Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is admitted in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.





PM Modi, who was in Mumbai to inaugurate the Global Investors' Summit today, took time off his schedule to visit Mr Parrikar, who is being treated for "mild pancreatitis", news agency IANS reported. Mr Parrikar was earlier the defence minister in PM Modi's Cabinet.





The Goa Chief Minister was admitted in the Mumbai hospital on February 15. The Hospital authorities clarified on Sunday that the Chief Minister is "responding well to treatment".



"It has been brought to our notice, (that) various malicious and misleading reports/rumours are floating around in the electronic/print media with regards to his health," the hospital said in a statement this evening, news agency PTI reported.





"We reiterate that the Honourable chief minister of Goa is being treated and is responding well to the treatment," the statement by hosiptal vice president Ajaykumar Pande said.



(With agency inputs)







Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is admitted in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.PM Modi, who was in Mumbai to inaugurate the Global Investors' Summit today, took time off his schedule to visit Mr Parrikar, who is being treated for "mild pancreatitis", news agency IANS reported. Mr Parrikar was earlier the defence minister in PM Modi's Cabinet.The Goa Chief Minister was admitted in the Mumbai hospital on February 15. The Hospital authorities clarified on Sunday that the Chief Minister is "responding well to treatment"."It has been brought to our notice, (that) various malicious and misleading reports/rumours are floating around in the electronic/print media with regards to his health," the hospital said in a statement this evening, news agency PTI reported."We reiterate that the Honourable chief minister of Goa is being treated and is responding well to the treatment," the statement by hosiptal vice president Ajaykumar Pande said. (With agency inputs)