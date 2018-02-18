PM Modi Meets Manohar Parrikar As Hospital Rubbishes Rumours About His Health

PM Modi, who was in Mumbai to inaugurate the Global Investors' Summit today, took time off his schedule to visit Mr Parrikar, who is being treated for "mild pancreatitis", news agency IANS reported. Mr Parrikar was earlier the defence minister in PM Modi's Cabinet.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 18, 2018 23:29 IST
183 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi Meets Manohar Parrikar As Hospital Rubbishes Rumours About His Health

PM Modi was in Mumbai today to inaugurate the Global Investors' Summit.

Mumbai:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is admitted in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.


PM Modi, who was in Mumbai to inaugurate the Global Investors' Summit today, took time off his schedule to visit Mr Parrikar, who is being treated for "mild pancreatitis", news agency IANS reported. Mr Parrikar was earlier the defence minister in PM Modi's Cabinet.


The Goa Chief Minister was admitted in the Mumbai hospital on February 15. The Hospital authorities clarified on Sunday that the Chief Minister is "responding well to treatment".

"It has been brought to our notice, (that) various malicious and misleading reports/rumours are floating around in the electronic/print media with regards to his health," the hospital said in a statement this evening, news agency PTI reported.


"We reiterate that the Honourable chief minister of Goa is being treated and is responding well to the treatment," the statement by hosiptal vice president Ajaykumar Pande said.

Comments
Close [X]
(With agency inputs)

 

Trending

Narendra ModiManohar ParrikarGoa

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TVTrain StatusLifestyle

................................ Advertisement ................................