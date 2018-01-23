PM Modi Meets Justin Trudeau, Discusses Issues Of Mutual Interest PM Modi also met Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT PM Modi delivered the opening plenary address at the World Economic Forum today. Davos: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today discussed issues of mutual interest with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. The two leaders are in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting where PM Modi earlier in the day delivered the opening plenary address.



Tweeting about the meeting held on the sidelines of the WEF summit, a spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said the two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest.



"A strategic partnership underpinned by shared values of democracy and pluralism!," the spokesperson tweeted.



PM Modi also met Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.



The two leaders discussed steps to further strengthen the bilateral relationship, the MEA spokesperson said.



Yesterday, PM Modi also held a bilateral with Swiss President Alain Berset and is likely to have further meetings here in Davos.







Prime Minister Narendra Modi today discussed issues of mutual interest with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. The two leaders are in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting where PM Modi earlier in the day delivered the opening plenary address.Tweeting about the meeting held on the sidelines of the WEF summit, a spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said the two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest."A strategic partnership underpinned by shared values of democracy and pluralism!," the spokesperson tweeted.PM Modi also met Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.The two leaders discussed steps to further strengthen the bilateral relationship, the MEA spokesperson said. Yesterday, PM Modi also held a bilateral with Swiss President Alain Berset and is likely to have further meetings here in Davos.