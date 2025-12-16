Advertisement
PM Modi Meets Ethiopian Counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali, Discusses Bilateral Ties

PM Modi, who arrived here from Jordan on his maiden bilateral visit, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the National Palace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali here and discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interest.

PM Modi, who arrived here from Jordan on his maiden bilateral visit, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the National Palace upon his arrival for the talks.

The Prime Minister earlier said he was looking forward to engaging with the Ethiopian leadership to further strengthen the partnership in diverse areas.

In a warm and special gesture, PM Modi was received by his Ethiopian counterpart at the airport and accorded a warm and colourful welcome.

In a unique gesture, the Ethiopian Prime Minister drove Modi to the hotel.

On the way, he took a special initiative of taking PM Modi to the Science Museum and Friendship Park, which was not in the itinerary. The Nobel Peace Prize-winning Ethiopian PM's special gestures show remarkable respect for Modi, sources said.

