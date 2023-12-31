Mann Ki Baat More Popular Than Mahabharat, Ramayan: Tripura's Manik Saha

PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" airs on the last Sunday of every month (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" programme is more popular among the masses than 'Mahabharat' and 'Ramayan' mega TV serials of the 1980s, claimed Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

This came after the Chief Minister listened to the 108th episode of "Mann Ki Baat" at Bardowali - his home constituency - with party leaders and workers.

"We used to see our mothers and sisters rushing to TV screens to watch episodes of 'Mahabharat' and 'Ramayan' on Doordarshan every Sunday. Nowadays, we see our mothers and sisters rushing to listen to PM's "Mann Ki Baat" on the last Sunday of every month. This programme is more popular than the soaps of the 1980s," he said addressing a gathering.

"In the 1980s too, people criticised women for rushing to watch TV shows and even now many criticise those who listen to "Mann Ki Baat". But it makes no difference as people know what is what," he added.

'Mahabharat' (1988) and 'Ramayan' (1987), two epics mde into TV shows by BR Chopra and Ramananda Sagar respectively, were telecast on Doordarshan and were widely popular.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)