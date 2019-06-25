Madan Lal Saini's Demise Major Loss For BJP: PM Modi

"He was widely respected for his congenial nature and community service efforts. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi added.

All India | | Updated: June 25, 2019 00:16 IST
Rajasthan BJP president Madan Lal Saini died on Monday while undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi


New Delhi: 

Expressing grief on the demise of BJP's Rajasthan unit president Madan Lal Saini, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his passing away was a major loss for the BJP.

In a tweet, PM Modi said he contributed to strengthening the party in Rajasthan.

"He was widely respected for his congenial nature and community service efforts. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he added.

Condoling the members of Saini's family, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he was a true public servant whose whole life was devoted to the party and society.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Madan Lal Saini was a true public servant whose whole life was devoted to the party and society.

BJP's working president JP Nadda said Saini dedicated his entire life for society and his passing away was an irreparable loss for the party.

Echoing similar sentiments, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said Mr Saini was closely associated with public welfare works and expressed his deep condolences to his family.

