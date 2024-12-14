PM Modi To Speak On Constitution, Day After Priyanka Gandhi's 'Sanghvidhaan' Jibe: Top Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply on the ongoing Constitution debate in the Lok Sabha, a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated it.

Mr Singh, hitting out at the Opposition, said that some people were taught to carry the Constitution in their pockets while the BJP bows to it. He hit out at the Congress' attempts to overlook the collective contributions of many individuals and the Constitution's deep roots in India's cultural and civilizational values.

The debate on Friday saw Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who delivered her maiden speech in the House, hitting out at the BJP for making the Constitution a "Sanghvidhaan" or Sangh's rule book. Mentioning the Sambhal violence and Unnao rape case, she also accused the ruling government of spreading “fear”, and said the Constitution gave people courage to face the oppression and put up a fight.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav voiced a renewed push for conducting the caste census. In reference to the Sambhal violence and other surveys of places of worship, he said those looking for temples under mosques don't want peace.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's reference to the death of a judicial officer triggered an uproar with Union minister Kiren Rijiju warning her of "appropriate parliamentary action". She accused the BJP-led Centre of "bleeding the Constitution from a thousand cuts" and said it is crystal clear that the political executive has "systematically eroded democracy" over the last 10 years.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking during the Question Hour, said it is in Bangladesh's own interest to ensure the safety of minorities, amid reports of attacks on Hindus. He also said that for India to have good relations with Pakistan, the latter needs to be free of terrorists.