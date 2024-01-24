Explained: PM's Rooftop Solar Scheme Launched Just After Ayodhya Event

The scheme focuses on putting solar panels on the rooftops of homes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana on January 22 after the consecration at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This initiative involves the installation of solar panels on the rooftops of 1 crore households across India, highlighting the government's commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

Prime Minister Modi announced on X, formerly Twitter, “Today, on the auspicious occasion of consecration in Ayodhya, my resolution got further strengthened that the people of India should have their own solar rooftop system on the roof of their houses. The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch ‘Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana' with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses. This will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class but will also make India self-reliant in the energy sector.”

सूर्यवंशी भगवान श्री राम के आलोक से विश्व के सभी भक्तगण सदैव ऊर्जा प्राप्त करते हैं।



आज अयोध्या में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के शुभ अवसर पर मेरा ये संकल्प और प्रशस्त हुआ कि भारतवासियों के घर की छत पर उनका अपना सोलर रूफ टॉप सिस्टम हो।



अयोध्या से लौटने के बाद मैंने पहला निर्णय लिया है कि… pic.twitter.com/GAzFYP1bjV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2024

How will the new rooftop solar power scheme help?

The scheme focuses on putting solar panels on the rooftops of homes, turning sunlight into electricity for individual households.

With India expected to have a huge demand for energy in the coming years, this initiative aims to contribute to the supply by creating solar power at the household level.

Solar power is clean and does not harm the environment, making it a green alternative to traditional energy sources that produce pollution.

Solar power generates electricity with little carbon emission, helping India decrease its overall carbon footprint and combat climate change.

The scheme reduces individual household reliance on conventional electricity, potentially saving money for households.

Solar panel systems only have minimal operating costs once installed. Maintenance typically involves cleaning the panels periodically to ensure optimal efficiency.

Solar panels have a long lifespan, often exceeding 25 years. This means a prolonged period of clean energy generation and cost savings.

The plan encourages advancements in solar technology, creating job opportunities and positioning India as a leader in renewable energy.

The scheme comes at a time when India is striving to achieve a renewable energy capacity of 500 gigawatts by 2030. Solar power capacity in India has witnessed a substantial surge, escalating from under 10 megawatts in 2010 to an impressive 70.10 gigawatts by the year 2023.