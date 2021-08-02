'E-RUPI A Futuristic Reform': PM Modi Launches New Payment System

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched e-RUPI -- the government's digital payment solution meant to ensure delivery of welfare services, which, for now, will be used to push vaccination efforts. The platform will go live for the first time at a Covid vaccination centre in Mumbai.

Developed by National Payments Corporation of India, e-RUPI is a cashless and contact-less instrument that's based on QR code or SMS-based e-Voucher, which is delivered to the cellphones of beneficiaries. This can be redeemed directly with the service provider.

"In the beginning, it will be applicable on health beneficiaries. People who want to take vaccines from private centres, by paying... if someone wants to help around 100 poor people with the vaccination, they can give e-RUPI voucher to them so the money is used only for that purpose," the Prime Minister said in his address this evening.

"Over time, more facilities will be added to this platform... like helping in health facilities, donating food," he added.

In a statement, the government had said that e-Rupi can be used for delivering services under schemes meant for providing "drugs and nutritional support under the mother and child welfare schemes, TB eradication programmes, drugs and diagnostics under schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, fertilizer subsidies etc".

"Even the private sector can leverage these digital vouchers as part of their employee welfare and corporate social responsibility programmes," the statement read.

The big benefit of e-RUPI is that money can be used on;y for the purpose for which it is sent.

"If the money is sent by the government for books, then e-RUPI will ensure that only the books are purchased. If money has been sent for the uniform, then it should be spent in its use, if money has been sent for fertilizer, then it should be spent in it,"PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said e-Rupi will give "a new face to digital governance in India".

"The world is watching how technology is bringing honesty in the country. We saw its importance during the lockdown. When big nations were worried how they will help the poor, India had a full system in place. Other nations were forcing post offices and banks to open... at the same time, India was sending help to women's bank accounts directly," he said.

"Ninety crore Indians are benefitting from DBT -- be it in ration, LPG gas, health facilities, pensions, education… Even farmers got direct money in their accounts," he added.