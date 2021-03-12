PM Modi Launches 'Amrit Mahotsav' On 91 Years Of Dandi March, See Pics

Amrit Mahotsav Images: PM visited Sabarmati Ashram, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. On this day, 91 years ago, Mahatma Gandhi started his Dandi March or Salt Satyagraha protesting the British colonial rulers' monopoly on production of salt. PM Modi flagged off a 386-kilometre march, 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', from the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari district. The 'Dandi March' of 2021 will end on April 5, after 25 days.

On March 12, 1930, Mahatma Gandhi had led a group of 80 freedom fighters on a 24-day Salt Satyagraha, a nonviolent civil disobedience movement against the British.

Addressing a gathering near Abhay Ghat, PM Modi said, "Today's Amrit Mahotsav programme begins from Sabarmati Ashram, from where the Dandi March began. The march had a key role in furthering a spirit of pride and Aatmanirbharta among India's people. Going 'Vocal For Local' is a wonderful tribute to Bapu and our great freedom fighters." The Prime Minister also paid visited the Sabarmati Ashram and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: See in pics

Child activist and Nobel Laureate, Kailash Satyarthi tweeted, "Today is a proud moment for every Indian. On this day, Gandhi Ji started the Dandi March - one of the most impactful mass movements in achieving independence. Today, when India starts celebrating its 75th year of Independence, let us keep that spirit alive in us."