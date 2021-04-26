PM, Biden Speak On Phone After US Says Will Send Raw Material For Vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Joe Biden had a telephonic conversation today (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president Joe Biden had a telephonic conversation a day after US said it would send raw material for the Covishield vaccine. The US came forward to help as the European Union, Germany, France and several other nations assured India of help to fight the ferocious second surge of the virus.

PM Modi tweeted that they discussed the Covid situation in both nations and he thanked President Biden for the US help.

"Had a fruitful conversation with @POTUS @JoeBiden today. We discussed the evolving COVID situation in both countries in detail. I thanked President Biden for the support being provided by the United States to India," his tweet read..

PM Modi's office said the two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in their countries, including "India's ongoing efforts to contain the second wave of COVID-19 through expedited vaccination efforts, and ensuring supply of critical medicines, therapeutics and healthcare equipment".

President Biden has said the US is determined to support India's efforts by quickly deploying resources such as therapeutics, ventilators and identifying sources of raw materials to be made available for the manufacture of Covishield vaccines, the Prime Minister's Office said.

On Sunday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed with his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval that the US will "immediately" make the raw materials available.

He also said the US has "identified supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators and PPE suits" which will also be made available to India immediately.