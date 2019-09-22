PM Modi Meets Sikhs, Bohra And Kashmiri Pandit Communities In Houston

PM Modi meets members of Dawoodi Bohra community in Houston

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and interacted with members of Dawoodi Bohra community in Houston on Saturday.

They felicitated PM Modi and recalled his visit to Indore last year to attend a programme of their community. They also highlighted the Prime Minister's association with Dawoodi Bohra leader Syedna Sahib.

A delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit community met also PM Modi and "unequivocally supported" the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and it being made part of the rest of the country.

Members of the Sikh community in Houston also met PM Modi and thanked him for some pathbreaking decisions taken by his government, including the building of Kartarpur Corridor.

They also submitted a memorandum requesting the Prime Minister to address the long-standing issues pertaining to the 1984 Sikh Genocide, Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, Anand Marriage Act, visa and the renewal of the passports of asylees, among others.

"We submitted a memorandum and thanked Modiji for what he has done for Sikh community," said Avinder Chawla, sitting Commissioner, Arvin, California.

A member of the Sikh community called the Prime Minister a "Tiger", whose presence in the United States is a matter of pride for the whole Indian-American community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Indian community at the mega "Howdy, Modi!" event on September 22 at the NRG stadium. Around 50,000 people are expected to attend the event. US President Donald Trump will also be taking part in the event.

