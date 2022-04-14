PM Modi Inaugurates Prime Ministers' Museum, Buys First Ticket

The museum offers glimpses of India's history from freedom struggle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today bought the first ticket to the "Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya" as he inaugurated a new museum dedicated to 14 former Prime Ministers of the country.

PM Modi has previously bought tickets while riding the Metro in various cities. He has always made digital payments.

The museum tells the story of past Prime Ministers and how they steered the nation through various challenges, according to officials. While showcasing the journey, it also offers glimpses of India's history, starting from the freedom struggle.

The guiding principle has been to recognise the contributions of all the prime ministers in a non-partisan manner, say officials.

"The museum on 14 former prime ministers of India has been developed to create awareness about these leaders. It recognises the contributions of all the prime ministers irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office," said officials quoted by news agency PTI.

The museum features a display on the life and contributions of the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, with a number of gifts received by him from all over the world shown for the first time.

The design of the museum building is inspired by the story of a rising India, shaped and moulded at the hands of its leaders. The logo of the building represents the hands of the people of India holding the "chakra", symbolising the nation and democracy.

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, in an attempt to present information in an easy and interesting manner, uses holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multi-media, interactive kiosks, computerised kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens and experiential installations.