PM Modi Inaugurates 6 Developmental Projects In Haryana, Addresses Rally

PM Modi inaugurated the Rs 2,035-crore National Cancer Institute through video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of six development projects, including National Cancer Institute, Jhajjar and Shri Krishna Ayush University, Kurukshetra in Haryana.

PM Modi was here to participate in ''Swachh Shakti 2019'', an event to recognise the leadership role played by rural women in Swachh Bharat Mission towards achieving a clean and open defecation free country by October 2 this year.

The event was attended by woman sarpanchs and women associated with the ''Swachhta'' campaign from across the country.

PM Modi distributed the ''Swachh Shakti 2019'' awards.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Rs 2,035-crore National Cancer Institute (NIC), Badhsa in Jhajjar district, through video conferencing.

The NIC is a state-of-the-art tertiary cancer care-cum-research institute, constructed at the AIIMS Jhajjar campus. The 700-bed hospital, will have facilities like surgical oncology, radiation oncology, medical oncology, anaesthesia, palliative care and nuclear medicine, besides hostel rooms for doctors and attendants of cancer patients, an official statement said.

PM Modi also inaugurated the ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad.

This is the first ESIC Medical College and Hospital in north India and it has 510 beds.

The prime minister laid foundation stone of National Institute of Ayurveda, Panchkula, being set up at Shri Mata Mansa Devi temple complex there.

It will be a national-level institute for Ayurveda treatment, education and research.

The foundation stone of Sri Krishna Ayush University, Kurukshetra, first varsity related to the Indian system of medicine in Haryana as well as first-of-its kind in India, was also laid by the prime minister.

Foundation stone of ''Battles of Panipat Museum'' was also laid by Modi. The museum will honour the heroes of the battles of Panipat.

PM Modi also laid foundation stone of Pandit Deen Dayal Uadhyay University of Health Sciences, Karnal.