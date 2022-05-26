PM's 'Family-Run Parties' Swipe At Chief Minister KCR On His Home Turf

The struggle for Telangana was not for just one family to rule using all possible tactics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today taking aim at state chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at a rally in Hyderabad. The country's youth are not getting a chance in politics because of dynastic parties, he said.

"'Pariwarwaadi' parties only think about their own development. These parties do not care about the poor people, their politics is focused on how a single-family can stay in power and loot as much as they can. They do not have any interest in the development of people," PM Modi said while addressing party workers.

He said family-based politics it's not just a political problem but the "biggest enemy of democracy" and the youth of our country. "Our country has seen how corruption becomes the face of those political parties dedicated to one family," he said.

Accusing the KCR-led government of corruption, he said the entire country is watching how the people are suffering. He also claimed that BJP workers are being politically targeted in the state.

These family-based parties are busy in appeasement politics and filling their own bank accounts, he said, while claiming that the BJP wants to transform Telangana into a technology hub.