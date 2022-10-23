PM Modi In Ayodhya Live Updates: City Decked Up Ahead Of PM's Ram Temple Visit On Diwali Eve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spend Diwali eve in Uttar Pradesh's temple town Ayodhya, where a grand Ram Temple is being built. This will be PM Modi's first visit to Ayodhya after he laid the foundation stone for the temple in 2020.

The Prime Minister will also witness a laser show at the Ram Ki Paidi by the banks of the Saryu river. He is still set to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at the border, as he has done every year since coming to power.

Here are the LIVE Updates on PM In Ayodhya:

Oct 23, 2022 16:23 (IST) Colourful Lights And Laser Show Light Up Ayodhya's Night Sky Ahead of Diwali

Ahead of Diwali, a grand laser show featuring colourful lights added grandeur to the "Deepotsav" celebrations organised in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Friday. A video, shared by news agency ANI, showed laser lights of different colours flashing across the night sky, mesmerising the audience.

"Uttar Pradesh: Colourful lights and laser show organised in Ayodhya as part of the Deepotsav celebration, ahead of the #Diwali festival," ANI wrote in the caption of the post.