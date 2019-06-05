PM Modi, In Animated Video, Demonstrates Trikonasana In Yoga Day Build-up

The 3D animation video has PM Modi doing the Trikonasana or triangle pose.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tweeted a video of his animated version doing an asana to inspire people to embrace Yoga days ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21.

"On June 21, we will mark Yoga Day 2019. I urge you all to make yoga an integral part of your life and also inspire others to do the same. The benefits of Yoga are tremendous," the Prime Minister wrote.

On 21st June, we will mark #YogaDay2019.



I urge you all to make Yoga an integral part of your life and also inspire others to do the same.



The benefits of Yoga are tremendous.



Here is a video on Trikonasana. pic.twitter.com/YDB6T3rw1d — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

June 21 was designated World Yoga Day on PM Modi's suggestion in his speech at the UN General Assembly in 2014, months after he was first elected to office.

Since then, the government marks the day in a big way with thousands participating in mass Yoga events across the country.

PM Modi, a Yoga enthusiast, is expected to join an event in Jharkhand capital Ranchi this year.

The Yoga videos depicting PM Modi's animated version guiding viewers on various asanas debuted online last year.