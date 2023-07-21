PM Modi Holds Talks With Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sri Lankan President is on a two-day visit to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday for talks during which the two leaders would discuss issues of mutual interest.

"PM @narendramodi warmly welcomes President @RW_UNP of Sri Lanka at the Hyderabad House ahead of the bilateral talks. An opportunity to review and lend further momentum to the long-standing - ties, as the two countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations this year," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

The talks are being held in Hyderabad House in the national capital.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on the Sri Lanka President earlier in the day.

Sri Lanka is an important partner in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR. The visit is expected to reinforce the longstanding friendship between the two countries and explore avenues for enhanced connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors.

Mr Wickremesinghe arrived in New Delhi on Thursday and was welcomed by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.