'Many Denied Land Ownership For Years,' Says PM In Assam: Highlights

PM Modi is addressing an event in Assam's Sivasagar district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Assam today, where he also distributed land allotment certificates to indigenous people under a state government programme to one lakh beneficiaries. "It is a matter of sadness that even after so many years of Independence, there are those in Assam who have not got recognition for their land," PM Modi said after he distributed land "patta" or allotment certificates to the beneficiaries. At the event held in Sivasagar district, PM Modi also praised Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his government for ensuring that indigenous people get their recognition.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's Address In Assam: