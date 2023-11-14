PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow With 'Saffron Corridor' In Madhya Pradesh's Indore

The police put in place elaborate security arrangements for the roadshow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a massive roadshow in Indore on Tuesday evening in a bid to reach out to voters and seek their support for the ruling BJP in the November 17 Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

PM Modi, who arrived in Indore after addressing election meetings at different places in the state, boarded an open 'chariot' built on a small four-wheeler from the city's Bada Ganpati square.

A "saffron corridor" was created for the prime minister's roadshow by covering the barricades on both sides of the road with saffron cloth, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

As he walked through the corridor, Prime Minister Modi waved at the people who thronged on sides of the road. BJP workers standing along the route were seen holding party flags.

People welcomed the prime minister by showering flowers on him at various points on the route. They also waved pictures of the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya along with Prime Minister Modi's photos, and also shouted the "Modi, Modi" slogan.

The prime minister's chariot passed through Indore-1, Indore-4 and Indore-3 assembly constituencies, covering a distance of about 1.5 km and reached Rajbada intersection in the heart of the city an hour later.

At this place, Prime Minister Modi garlanded the statue of Ahilyabai Holkar, the ruler of the erstwhile Holkar dynasty of Indore, and paid homage to her.

State BJP president V D Sharma accompanied the PM on the chariot during the roadshow.

During the 2018 assembly elections, the BJP had won four of the five seats in the urban area of Indore, while the Congress got only one seat in the form of Indore-1.

This time, the BJP has fielded its national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya as its candidate from Indore-1, whose main contest is against sitting Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla.

Campaigning for the MP assembly polls will end on Wednesday evening.

