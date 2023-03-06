PM Modi Holds High-Level Meeting To Review Preparedness For Hot Weather

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness for hot weather in upcoming summer and called for preparing awareness material for common citizens, medical professionals, and disaster response teams.

The Prime Minister was briefed about forecast of monsoon, impact on Rabi crops, preparedness of medical infrastructure and preparation for disaster related to heat and mitigation measures.

The weather office, India Meteorological Department (IMD), has been instructed by PM Modi to prepare daily weather forecasts, said the Prime Minister's Office in a statement.

The Prime Minister, said the statement, stressed on the need for detailed fire audits of all hospitals.

The need for a coordinated effort to deal with forest fires was also pointed out, it added.

Schools have been asked to inlcude lecture sessions to sensitise children on dealing with extreme heat conditions. The Prime Minister said that do's and don'ts for hot weather should be prepared in accessible formats, and various other modes of publicity like jingles, films, pamphlets etc. should also be prepared and issued.

The availability of fodder and of water in reservoirs should be tracked, said the Prime Minister. Food Corporation of India was asked to ensure optimal storage of grains in extreme weather conditions.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to the PM, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Secretary Health & Family Welfare, National Disaster Management Authority, among others.