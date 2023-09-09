PM Modi's Bilateral With Italy Counterpart On Defence, Tech, Trade At G20

The talks covered sectors such as trade, commerce and defence, PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held bilateral talks with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni as the two leaders discussed a range of issues.

"I had excellent meeting with PM @GiorgiaMeloni. Our talks covered sectors such as trade, commerce, defence, emerging technologies and more. India and Italy will keep working together for global prosperity," PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Ho avuto un'eccellente discussione con il PM @GiorgiaMeloni. La nostra conversazione ha coperto vari settori tra cui commercio, difesa, tecnologie emergenti e molto altro. L'India e l'Italia continueranno a lavorare insieme per la prosperità globale. pic.twitter.com/j9X6vWW7LG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2023

PM Modi has been holding bilateral talks with a host of leaders who have arrived in Delhi for the G20 Summit.

On Friday, he held talks with US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Bangladesh and Mauritius.

The Prime Minister spoke to a number of other leaders, including those of the UK and Japan, today.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)