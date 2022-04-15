With All Eyes On The Next Elections, PM To Go On A 3-Day Gujarat Tour

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years.

With all eyes on the next assembly elections in Gujarat to be held later this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his home state for three days starting Monday. This will be the PM's second visit to the coastal state following the BJP's victory in four of the five states that went to the polls earlier this year.

The PM will visit the Command and Control Centre (CCC) for schools in Gandhinagar on Monday evening. He will lay the foundation stone for the campus of the Banaskantha District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union Ltd - popularly known as Banas Dairy - at Deodar the next morning.

At 2:30 pm on Tuesday, PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation of the World Health Organisation's Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat's Jamnagar. He will also interact with the Director-General of the WHO during the event.

On Wednesday morning, he will participate in the Global AYUSH Investment & Innovation Summit 2022 at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar. PM Modi will then meet the Prime Minister of Mauritius at noon.

At 2:30 pm on Wednesday, several developmental projects related to Dahod and Panchmahal will be inaugurated in Dahod. The PM will then return to Delhi.

On the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today unveil a 108 feet statue of the lord at Morbi in Gujarat via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office said. This statue is the second of four statues being set up in the four directions across the country as part of the four Dham project linked to Lord Hanuman. This statue, which falls in the west, has been installed at the 'ashram' of Bapu Keshvanand in Morbi, it said.

The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Shimla in 2010. Work on the statue at Rameswaram in the south has started, the PMO said.

Gujarat goes to the polls along with Himachal Pradesh towards the end of this year.

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years. In the last state assembly elections, Congress had put up a tough fight winning 77 seats in the 182 member assembly, with a 41.4 vote share. It was the grand old party's highest score in the last 32 years.

The BJP changed all Ministers, including the Chief Minister, in September last year to counter anti-incumbency ahead of the elections scheduled this year.

The Aam Aadmi Party, bolstered by a spectacular win in Punjab, is also planning to mount a big campaign to counter the BJP in the state.