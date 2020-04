PM Modi said that Lord Mahavir's life will remain an inspiration for all. (File photo)

Greeting people on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that Lord Mahavir's life, based on truth and non-violence, will remain an inspiration for all.

"Happy Mahavir Jayanti to all citizens. His (Lord Mahavir''s) life based on truth, non-violence and austerity will always remain an inspiration for everyone," the prime minister tweeted in hindi.