PM Modi Greets People On 'Himachal Diwas'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people of Himachal Pradesh on the anniversary of its formation as a province in 1948 by merging several princely states following Independence.

PMModi noted on X that the 'dev bhumi' is famous for its glorious culture, and that its people are known for their hardwork and valour.

He wished people prosperity and good health, and the state's continued development.

While April 15 is celebrated as 'Himachal Diwas', the province was granted full statehood on January 25, 1971.

